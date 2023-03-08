Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be set to face Atiku Abubakar's team of lawyers in court over the results of the last presidential election

This is as Atiku is said to have inaugurated a squad of 19 SANs to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate from Tinubu

Reliable news sources gathered that the former vice president set up the team in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is battle-ready to challenge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the Saturday, February 25, election.

To prove this, Atiku has set up a legal team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to take on Tinubu in court.

Atiku is challenging the result of the presidential election which was won by Tinubu. (Photo: @atiku, @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Cable, the former vice-president briefed the team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8.

His mandate to the team is “establish the claim of illegality in the February 25 presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that the team is headed by JK Gadzama.

2023 election result: Nigerian lawyer tells Peter Obi, Atiku what to do after losing to Tinubu

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst have reacted to Tinubu's victory.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 5, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), spoke extensively on the All Progressives Congress' flagbearer, Tinubu's emergence and what the law says.

He noted:

"From the legal perspective; Nigeria as a Country is governed through her leaders and institutions of government. Elections are periodically conducted in every four (4) years of one term.

"In making the process of selection and election of leaders seamless; a body saddled with the conduct of elections; collation of votes and announcement of elections results amongst others was established as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Constitution and the Amended Electoral Act of 2022."

"By law, it is the duty of INEC to conduct elections; collate results and announce the winner or winners thereof. With respect to what INEC has done and as it relates to announcing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential Elections in 2023 in Nigeria; INEC has simply performed and complied with its constitutional roles and the Electoral Act as Amended."

Source: Legit.ng