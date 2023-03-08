All the Igbo traders doing various businesses in Lagos state have been assured of the safety across the state

The assurance was handed to the traders by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 7

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration will ensure that the lives and property of every trader from the southeast region are secure

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured all the Igbos living and doing business in the state of their safety in the state.

Speaking during his campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the Southeast region of the country, the Lagos state governor pledged to ensure that the property and lives of Ndigbo are secure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has assured Igbo traders of their safety in Lagos state.

Source: Original

The Punch reports that Sanwo-Olu during the campaign tour met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets in Lagos.

He said that his administration would continue to promote security and peaceful coexistence among all ethnic nationalities resident in Lagos state.

His words:

”I am here on a solidarity visit and to thank you for your public endorsement of my humble self, which I believe will be reflected at the polls on Saturday with the highest number of votes cast from members of your community.

”You are not giving us your support for anything; you believe we deserve this encouragement because my team and I have worked tirelessly to improve your well-being.

”Very soon, Ojo will have a brand new General Hospital that will serve your needs. You also have seen expressways and bridges being completed on this corridor and we have awarded a rail project into Okokomaiko that will aid the movement of people and goods."

