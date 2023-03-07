The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has claimed that 80 per cent of Nigerians who voted for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi are members of his own party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Channels Television reports that Mutfwang that Nigerians of the North Central state desired that Peter Obi become Nigeria's president while PDP takes the seat of governor in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate in Plateau state has said that members of his party gave Peter Obi 80 per cent of his vote in the state. Photo: Labour Party

Source: UGC

Mutfwang said that the people wanted that to play out because they believed in Peter Obi for the presidency and the PDP for the Plateau state's governorship seat.

His words:

“80% of the people who voted for Peter Obi are members of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“After that, they are reverting to the status quo because they only went after Mr Peter Obi because they believed in him. I can assure you that the people of Plateau State believe in us and will vote for us.

“The Peter Obi phenomenon was an expression of anger with the failure of governance, nationally."

He further added that Nigerians truly deserve change following the various challenges bedevilling the nation.

He further noted that the Labour Party does not truly exist in Plateau state but the movement gathered around Obi gave the party's flag bearer some advantage in the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

“With due respect, the Labour Party does not exist on the Plateau. It was a movement gathered around Mr Obi and some people tried to take advantage of that movement to key in but the National Assembly election proved which party is on the ground and which party the people prefer."

Saturday polls: "We're ready," INEC says, confirms results viewing portal now working for 2023 guber elections

Nigerians have been assured that the elections result viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission is now working.

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi.

According to the commission, the glitches faced on the portal during the presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed.

Finally, INEC explains slow collation of presidential election results on IReV portal

Meanwhile, following the growing anger among Nigerians over the slow uploading of the 2023 presidential election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s results portal, the electoral umpire has said it experienced some technical glitches.

The INEC’s information and voter education commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the commission was aware of the challenges with the commission’s results viewing portal.

Okoye, in a statement released on Sunday, February 26, and received by Legit.ng said that, unlike the off-season elections, the portal has been relatively slow and unsteady.

Source: Legit.ng