Anambra residents have been urged to vote for candidates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the coming election

According to APGA chieftain, this would equally save Governor Soludo from any form of impeachment threat

According to him, the governor, in the last one year, has brought civility and prudence in the expenditure profile of the state

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 state assembly elections, a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. ThankGod Anagor, has said that failing to elect members of the Anambra state assembly from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance would detail pace of development, and further distract Governor Charles Soludo from actualizing his good plans for the state.

In a statement on Monday, March 6, Anagor, who is the Transition Committee Chairman of Awka South local government area of Anambra state, called on youths of the state and the entire citizenry to support the current APGA administration, by voting massively for the party come Saturday, March 11. This, he said, would equally save the hard-working governor from any form of impeachment threat.

APGA chieftain has appealed to Anambra residents to vote member of his party because of Governor Soludo. Photo credit: Charles Soludo.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the APGA chieftain as contending that any attempt by voters to fill the state assembly with majority of law makers from the opposition parties would stall developments; adding that APGA supported the presidential bid of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, by ways of campaigning for him, and voting for him during the February 25, 2023 election.

He begged Peter Obi's supporters; as well as the generality of Anambra voters to support APGA come March 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"Virtually all APGA candidates campaigned for Peter Obi during their tours and meetings. In Anambra, where APGA is domicile, Obi got the highest votes in Southeast; if not in the entire federation. So, be informed and shun mischief-makers trying to destroy our state because, when the chips are down, it is our state that we will fall back to.

"Anambra youths, I call on you to remain steadfast and not allow yourselves be be deceived or be used against a government that has done so much already for you with lots more still loading. Over 20,000 youths have benefitted and still benefiting from 'one youth two skills initiative' which will empower thousands, if not millions of youths every year, and it is still in its early stages. This makes your future even brighter.

"Soludo's administration has in the first few months employed capable 5,000 teachers (men, women and youths) into Anambra state schools. This is a feat that no Nigerian governor has achieved, yet, he received no applaud for this.

"Looking at the blueprint, Soludo has secured the future of our children from getting the best education through the best teachers to acquiring at least 2 post-school skills through 'one youth two skills.' The future is indeed bright.

"I need not remind you of the on-going roads construction projects in almost all the 21 local governments of the state simultaneously. Quality access roads is a pathway to speedy development. This development should not be stalled because of our ignorance.

"Also, remember the empowerment of the 21 TC Chairmen to bring about palliative measures on every community's road during the last yuletide period, to make our roads penetrable for the return of Anambra people to their different communities."

He said that Mr Governor, in the last one year, has brought civility and prudence in the expenditure profile of the state, resulting in the birth of developmental strides, without using the approved N100 billion, by the state house of assembly."

2023 elections: Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide disowns Obizoba's goodwill message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has disowned a report making the rounds that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for being pronounced president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, recalled that one Ambassador Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, who claimed to be a chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, in a statement titled: "Peter Obi's Presidency Not Destined To Happen In 2023," and dated Sunday, March 5, 2023, congratulated Tinubu on behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and said that the organization was happy for the APC candidate.

He enjoined the media to always confirm sources of reports credited to the Ohaneze Ndigbo before publication to check antics of self seeking individuals.

Source: Legit.ng