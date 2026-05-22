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Nigerian Man Cries Out, Tells People What His 1.5kVA Solar Inverter Does 2 Minutes Into Charging
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Nigerian Man Cries Out, Tells People What His 1.5kVA Solar Inverter Does 2 Minutes Into Charging

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian man using solar energy has drawn the attention of people to the problem with his inverter
  • He mentioned that he uses a 1.5kVA inverter and also shared details of his multiple solar panels
  • He also pointed out in the post what he noticed in his inverter 2 minutes after it began to charge

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A young Nigerian man who uses a 1.5kVA solar inverter has drawn attention online as he pointed out how it behaves 2 minutes after it begins charging.

He shared a photo of his solar system and the name of the product so people would better understand the issue.

Solar user spots fault in 1.5kVA inverter just minutes into charging
Nigerian man shares problem he noticed in his solar inverter while charging. Photo Source: Facebook/Hiz Pedro
Source: Facebook

Man using 1.5kVA inverter seeks help

Taking to his media page, he added that he has two 630W panels to support it.

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Hiz Pedro wrote on his Facebook page:

"Good evening engineer in the house, please this 1.5kVA Haisic inverter, 2 pcs of 630W panel, 4kWh Haisic installed. Panels connection parallel."

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Man with solar panels complains about 1.5kVA inverter performance
Man raises alarm over 1.5kVA solar inverter issue, seeks help online. Photo Source: Facebook/Hiz Pedro
Source: Facebook

He continued in the post, pointing out the exact thing he noticed about his 1.5kVA solar inverter 2 minutes after it began to charge.

His explanation:

"Charging very well, but after like 2 minutes the inverter will start crying out, then stop and later start again. I don't know where the fault is. Please help me out."

Reactions as man speaks about solar system

Arnold Adim wrote:

"Why would you do an installation without reading the nameplate of the inverter. The maximum Isc of this inverter is 17A connecting two 630w in parallel on a good day will exceed 17A. Always read. There is no standard connection. Connection would always depend on the inverter/ charge controller you are using. So the right thing is to connect in series."

Kolawole Emmanuel added:

"Go and change the panel connection to series before the inbuilt charger will get burnt."

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Kenneth Izu shared:

"U are supposed to connect it in series because it high in voltage than amps that inverter normal is 20ahms mppt charger controller inside and 630w pane is about 14 ams per one and u went and connect it in pallarel which."

Mohammed Ojo added:

"Hiz Pedro don't let anyone advise you wrongly. I did series-parallel connection with 3 panels on this particular inverter. That's why you must understand design stage well before you even attempt to install or be an installer. If you have any problem regarding this, you can dm.."

Nweze said:

"18A Imax, 100V Vmax. Go for Series connection, Ur inverter will regulate the excess voltage generated and convert to amperage for charging. But also ensure the inverter is busy during a very sunny day or Hence, use One panel for now. Lastly u may go for 2pcs of 550W"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after showing off her solar device and panel installation in her home.

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She said she was happy to finally enjoy electricity after many months of heat and darkness. She also showed how she connected the solar system to some appliances in her house.

Man reviews solar power system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience after buying a 1kVA solar generator and a solar panel one month ago.

He said he bought the generator for about N360,000 and the solar panel for about N75,000. He explained that it now gives him steady light and can power things like a TV, fan, and other small home appliances.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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