There is a tone of certainty in Adams Oshiomhole's comment on how the Tinubu-led federal government will relate to the 10th National Assembly

Oshiomhole in Abuja on Tuesday, March 7, affirmed that the Senate will not act as a rubber stamp on Bola Tinubu's policies

The former APC national chairman added that on his part, he will continue to be the mouthpiece common Nigerians

Abuja - Adams Oshiomhole has said that President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not expecting the 10th National Assembly which will be a rubber stamp of his policies.

Instead, Oshiomhole said Tinubu is looking forward to working with a robust legislature that can help to contribute to the success of his administration, PM News reports.

Tinubu is expected to work with the 10th National Assembly in unison (Photo: @tsg2023)

The former Edo governor made this submission in Abuja on Tuesday, March 7, after he received his certificate as senator-elect of Edo North Senatorial District.

Speaking with journalists on how the executive and legislative arms of the federal government will operate, he said:

“It is expected that the executive is powerful but does not have absolute power, so it will not be subject to legislative check.

“We are not there for the allowance. There are couple of things that can be done differently so that the renewed hope of our party can be translated into reality.

“Even the president-elect will not look forward to a rubber stamp assembly but the one that can help to contribute to knowledge.

I will be mouthpiece of common Nigerians - Oshiomhole

On what he plans to do in the Senate, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed that he will not relent in being the common man's mouthpiece just as he was as a unionist.

His words:

”I will not be part of the legislator for the powerful but to the countrymen.

“I will be part of the senate that legislates for the good people of our countrymen, not for the powerful, by making sure that what we do in appropriation will be such that Nigerians get value for money."

