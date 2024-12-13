A young man who bagged a Higher National Diploma (HND) celebrated his achievement on social media

In a TikTok post, The man said he was the first graduate of his family and revealed his parents’ occupation

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement

A young man celebrated his graduation as he bagged a Higher National Diploma (HND)

He emerged as the first graduate in his family.

Man celebrates his graduation from polytechnic. Photo: @tfame_mania

In a post by @tfame__mania on TikTok, the young man shared pictures from his sign-out day.

Mechanic’s son graduates from polytechnic

In the TikTok post, the man showcased his sign-out white shirt and revealed his parents’ occupation

The man said his mother was a hairdresser while his father was a mechanic.

He captioned the video:

“To cut the long story short, I did it. The first graduate of the fam. That son of a mechanic. The son of a hairdresser. Graduate. Thankful #funny #viralllllll #signos #toddlersoftiktok #iloveyou #graduation #student.”

Reactions as man bags HND from polytechnic

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

@_Adeolabarbie said:

"Congratulations."

@BARAKAT said:

"congratulations to you."

@—tiaraoluwa said:

"Congratulations my love."

@God’s fav said:

"Congratulations my gee."

@Eniola Adeyemi said:

"Congratulations Blood."

