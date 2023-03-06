There are indications that the post-election experiences in Nigeria will be fraught with a series of litigations

This is as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has constituted a legal team to challenge Peter Obi's 6.1 million votes in the last presidential election

The APC's presidential campaign council is insisting that the Labour Party's candidate manipulated the process that gave him such massive votes

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has put together a legal team to challenge the results of his strongest rivals in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, in court.

Tinubu said he would also file a cross-petition against Obi, alleging that the Labour Party's candidate rigged the election which gave him 6.1 million votes, Vanguard reports.

The APC is alleging that Peter Obi rigged the presidential election in the southeast (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi, Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

This decision was made known by the chief spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, during a media conference in Abuja on Friday, March 3.

Keyamo, who is also the minister of state for labour and employment, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We have constituted our legal team and I am part of it. We have volunteers who are SANs. We are going to file a cross-petition to cancel the votes of LP in virtually all the South East states. We are going to court too.

"If you look at results from the South East, there was one incident where the results from a whole ward were filled using one handwriting. What it means is that they accredited people and asked them to go home and then thumb printed for them. He imported his rigging machine into Lagos State. Go and look at the results from Festac."

APC sends message to states challenging Tinubu's victory

In reply to states which have decided to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court, Keyamo called for sanctions against their attorneys-general, arguing that they should begin the process at a lower court.

His words:

“I think without commenting on the merits of the cases, as someone who has sworn to protect the image of the bar, I think we should begin to take some serious look at the conduct of some lawyers.

"Any lawyer who goes to the Supreme Court instead of going first to the tribunal, I think we should begin to take a critical look at such lawyers. The Supreme Court is not the court of first instance.”

2023 presidency: "I won and I'll prove it", Peter Obi speaks to Nigerians

The Labour Party presidential candidate addressed Nigerians on the conduct and results of the poll.

After observing a minute silence for victims of violence across the country during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections, Obi made it clear that this is the first time he will address the media directly or indirectly after taking part in the voting exercise in Anambra.

Obi expressed gratitude to all Nigerians, especially Obidients who came out en masse to exercise their franchise by voting.

Source: Legit.ng