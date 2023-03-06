Bola Tinubu's victory is changing the narrative of APC governorship candidates in the forthcoming election

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election, the Adamawa state Labour Party candidate has decided to step down for APC's candidate Senator Aishatu Ahmad Binani

Umar Mustapha announced his withdrawal from the race as he declared major support for Binani in Saturday's poll

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Umar Mustapha, has taken a major step ahead of the Saturday, March 11 election.

Mustapha announced his withdrawal from the race to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aishatu Ahmad Binani, Daily Trust report confirmed.

The governorship candidate of Labour Party, Umar Mustapha Otumba collapses structure for Adamawa APC candidate, Senator Binani. Photo credit: Dahiru Zaki Baiti

Why I'm stepping down for Binani, Mustapha revealed

Addressing the APC stakeholders meeting on Sunday, March 5, Mustapha also known as Otumba, said he had finally decided to step down for Binani, with whom he said he shared the same passion for service to the people, in order to increase her chances.

“Both of us realise that we have the same goal and that some people are happy we are going to split our votes,“ he stated.

In her response, Binani lauded the step taken by the LP candidate as courageous and progressive, calling on candidates of other political parties to learn from him.

