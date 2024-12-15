Tragedy struck on the River Benue as around 20 people, mostly women and children, reportedly drowned when a wooden boat capsized near Ocholonya in Agatu Local Government Area

Tragedy struck on the River Benue on Saturday when around 20 people, mostly women and children, reportedly drowned after a wooden boat capsized near Ocholonya in Agatu Local Government Area.

The victims, traders returning to Odenyi in Nasarawa Toto LGA of Nasarawa State after attending the Ocholonya market, were caught in the mishap.

Tragedy on River Benue: Boat Capsizes, 20 Women and Children Feared Dead

According to Punch Newspaper, a local resident, Adanyi, narrated:

“Yesterday (Saturday) was Ocholonya market day, and this market is within Agatu LGA. The people, mostly women and children, were returning to their base in Odenyi in Nasarawa State when the boat they were travelling in capsized, and all died.”

Official Confirmation

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin James, stated:

“It’s true that there was a boat mishap yesterday, and the people came to Ocholonya market. Ocholonya is in Agatu Local Government. What I learnt is that when they were returning to their base in Apochi and Odenyi communities in Doma, Nasarawa State, the boat they were travelling in capsized.”

James continued:

“I am trying to get my colleague from Nasarawa State to see how we can visit the families and console them. Conflicting reports suggest that 20 people have died, but no recovery of the corpses to my knowledge. Locals confirmed that divers have recovered corpses, but as chairman, I must speak authoritatively. I want to establish contact with divers to confirm the actual number of bodies recovered, but their lines were not connecting. However, one source told me that 20 corpses have been recovered, and some people are still missing.”

Rescue Operations

The chairman also revealed that he had contacted the Nigerian Navy commander in the LGA to assist in the rescue operation.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful as her phone line was unreachable.

