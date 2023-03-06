The second-term re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been boosted, a few days before the election

Ahead of the March 11, governorship election, Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern has urged Lagosians to vote for Sanwo-Olu in order to ensure the continuity of his great projects in the state

Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group’s director, in a statement issued on Monday, March 6, maintained the governor’s scorecard would reveal giant steps in critical areas if re-elected

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday, March 6, said that it will support Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second-term bid as governor of Lagos State following his performance in his first term.

The group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made this disclosure through a statement issued to the media on Monday.

MURIC endorse Sanwo-Olu's second-term bid. Photo credit: Lagos State Government, Professor Ishaq Akintola

Why Sanwo-Olu should be re-elected, MURIC speaks

According to the Islamic group, the governor’s scorecard reveals giant steps in critical areas, hence he deserves a second term in office, The Punch report confirmed.

“It is our humble submission that Sanwo-Olu is the best option and we urge Lagosians, regardless of religious background, to give him their votes."

He appealed to Muslims in particular, to regard the election this coming Saturday as an entirely different picture.

“It may also be necessary to remind Muslims in Lagos state that Sanwo-Olu gave instructions for the issuance of the hijab circular in the state.

“We therefore implore the good people of Lagos to troop out en masse to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

