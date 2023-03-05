In what could be described as a new strong move, the PDP is ready to challenge not only Bola Tinubu's victory but also INEC's role in the just concluded polls

After Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer has vowed to challenge APC's victory, the leadership of the party is ready to stage a protest at INEC's headquarters in Abuja

Ibrahim Bashir, director of admin, Atiku campaign council, further confirmed the development through a statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked its members to join a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja over the result of the presidential election.

In a notice by Ibrahim Bashir, director of admin, Atiku campaign council, the party informed its members that the protest would take off from the Legacy House in the Maitama area by 10: 00am on Monday, March 6, 2023.

PDP plans to stage a ‘Black Uniform’ protest at INEC Headquarters on Monday, March 6 in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

It added that the uniform for the protest is black, The Cable confirmed in its report, published on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

“Endeavour to be very punctual please,” part of the statement by the PDP reads.

Meanwhile, Atiku and the PDP, have refused to accept Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This move by the nation's main opposition party further translates its rejection of Tinubu's victory.

