President-elect, Bola Tinubu has sent a strong message to world leaders after emerging victorious in the just-concluded election

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Tinubu maintained he would be friends with those who are friendly with him

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s victory has not come without criticism following the calls by opposition political parties calling for the nullification of the result even as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi vowed to challenge the result in court

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, says he is ready to work with world leaders who have “extended the arm of friendship” following his victory at the presidential poll.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on his Facebook page on Sunday, March 5th, Tinubu said the gestures from world leaders demonstrate the “important role Nigeria has in the world”.

He wrote:

"I deeply appreciate the congratulatory messages that have come in from friends and well-wishers from home and abroad. The messages of goodwill and solidarity have been so overwhelming for me to mention you all by name.

"I am particularly grateful to many world leaders from our African neighbours, our friends in The Commonwealth, and from the other parts of the world who welcomed my election with heartwarming messages.

"This a good time to believe in the Nigerian dream; a good time to believe in our renewed hope. The Nigerian eagle shall fly high."

Meanwhile, Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), won 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, who polled 6,101,533.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from world leaders since the announcement, with the United States of America and Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, commending the APC standard bearer.

