Bola Tinubu after his February 25, election victory, visited the Lagos monarch on Sunday, March 5, 2023

The president-elect stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu to show gratitude for his support so far, during the polls and after

Tinubu, however, assured the good people of Nigeria that he would deliver on his campaign promises and would not fail them

President-elect Asíwájú Bola Tinubu visited Lagos on Sunday, March 5, and has promised not to disappoint Nigerians.

Tinubu in a homecoming arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.

He was received among others by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other top functionaries in Lagos.

President-Elect Tinubu visits Lagos state after election victory. Photo credit: Office of President-elect

The train then proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran Palace where the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, some other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs were already waiting.

Tinubu thanked those who stood by him

Addressing the modest crowd gathered inside the palace, Asíwájú likened the primaries and election he went through to a World Cup tournament while thanking God and the people for his eventual victory.

He said his message was one of gratitude, adding, however, that he would work assiduously for Nigeria from the get-go and would not disappoint the people.

Tinubu thanked Lagos monarch

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the Office of President-elect, Tunde Rahman on March 05, 2023, speaking in Yoruba, Tinubu specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers in the state for their prayers and support.

Oba Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed "who is destined for leadership at the very top."

Other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Also at the palace were former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

