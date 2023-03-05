Reactions have continued to trail the emergence of Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

A legal practitioner and political analyst lauded INEC's performance in the just concluded exercise that produce Tinubu as President-Elect

He, however, urged presidential hopefuls Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to take their claims to the law court

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst have reacted to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 5th, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), speaks extensively on All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Tinubu's emergence and what the law says.

Lawyer shed more light on Tinubu's victory

He noted thus,

"From the legal perspective; Nigeria as a Country is governed through her leaders and institutions of government. Elections are periodically conducted in every four (4) years of one term.

"In making the process of selection and election of leaders seamless; a body saddled with the conduct of elections; collation of votes and announcement of elections results amongst others was established as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Constitution and the Amended Electoral Act of 2022.

"By law, it is the duty of INEC to conduct elections; collate results and announce the winner or winners thereof. With respect to what INEC has done and as it relates to announcing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential Elections in 2023 in Nigeria; INEC has simply performed and complied with its constitutional roles and the Electoral Act as Amended.

"However; instances abound where the conduct of an election may appear to have violated certain sacred provisions of the law. For instance; voters intimidation; over voting; electing rigging etc. The Law equally provides for dissatisfied party or parties to seek redress in law. Section 285 of the Nigerian constitution and Section 130 of the Electoral Act states that the Election Petition Tribunal shall be constituted not later than 30 days before the election and open its registry for business seven days before the election."

The lawyer advises Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Speaking further, Barrister Rotimi sends words of wisdom to Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added:

"It is thus evident that only the candidate or party in an election can bring an action to challenge the conduct or outcome of an election.

"I must warn that In challenging elections in Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 has placed limitations on what constitutes the ground for questioning the validity or outcomes of elections.

"Let me also add that In a democracy; painful realities do exist. Often, the wish of the majority may not be the true reflection of their yearnings and aspirations. Even at that; we must be seen to channel our grievances appropriately and of course, within the ambit of the law too."

Message to Tinubu, aggrieved Nigerians

"I would urge that already raised tensions be calmed; let the law take its cause. Violence has solved nothing.

"The historical antecedents of countries like Libya, Sudan and Syria should teach us useful lessons. For me, I am not surprised about Tinubu’s emergence as Nigeria’s president. I am neither elated about the news nor wish him evil. I can only pray he’s given the requisite wisdom and foresight in leading the country as it should be led," Barrister Rotimi concluded.

