The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, has expressed excitement over Bola Tinubu's election victory

The group maintained who described Tinubu as a capable democrat noted that the former governor of Lagos state would carry on the giant strides of President Muhammadu Buhari

Reacting to Peter Obi's loss, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo noted that the LP flagbearer is not destined to be Nigeria's president this year

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s presidency is not destined to happen in 2023.

The group also applauded the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner and President-elect of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds Tinubu's victory

Ambassador Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, Director General, Implementation and Strategic Planning, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, made this known in a statement on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

According to a report by Vanguard, Ohanaeze also expressed confidence in Tinubu as a capable democrat who can continue the great feats of President Muhammadu Buhari, when he assumes office on 29th May, 2023.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo speaks on Peter Obi's presidency

Speaking on Obi’s hard work and fate at the presidential poll, it said,

“This Igbo umbrella body will continue to remember Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, as one who, despite all odds, laboured hard to actualise a Nigerian President from the Igboland. However, God has not destined it to happen in 2023.

"It may happen later. God spares the life of everybody.”

