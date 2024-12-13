Badagry's Slave Route, including the Point of No Return, has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

This designation highlights Badagry's significant role in the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring historical legacy

Lagos State plans to enhance the site for cultural tourism and educational purposes to bolster its preservation

The Lagos State Government is celebrating the historic recognition of Badagry's Slave Route, including the renowned Point of No Return, as one of the 22 newly listed UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This prestigious designation highlights Badagry's significant role in global history and its enduring legacy as a key site in the transatlantic slave trade.

Lagos State Celebrates UNESCO Listing of Badagry's Historic Slave Route

Source: Twitter

Badagry Slave Route UNESCO

For centuries, Badagry served as a major hub for the slave trade.

From the 8th to the 20th centuries, countless individuals were traded across land routes to North African territories and, from the 17th to 19th centuries, transported across the Atlantic to the Americas.

Point of No Return Badagry

The Point of No Return stands as a stark and poignant symbol of this dark chapter in human history, representing the tragic journeys of those forcibly taken from their homeland.

The recognition by UNESCO shows the historical and cultural significance of Badagry, bringing global attention to Lagos State as a center for heritage preservation and cultural tourism.

This milestone aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's vision to position Lagos as a leading tourism and cultural destination in Africa.

Badagry transatlantic slave trade

Speaking on this monumental achievement, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, noted that the recognition offers a unique opportunity for Lagos State to expand its tourism offerings while educating the world on the importance of acknowledging and learning from history.

“Badagry’s inclusion on the UNESCO list is not only a validation of its historical significance but also a call to preserve its legacy and use it as a platform for healing, education, and cultural tourism. Lagos State remains committed to ensuring that this site is fully developed to provide visitors with an impactful and transformative experience,” the Commissioner stated.

Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka also emphasized that the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, is collaborating with stakeholders to enhance infrastructure around the heritage site.

This effort aims to ensure that it remains a place of remembrance, reflection, and learning for generations to come.

This global recognition reaffirms Lagos State’s commitment to showcasing its rich history, promoting sustainable tourism, and preserving its cultural landmarks.

Lagos Leads Nigerian States with Highest IGR

Previously, Legit.ng reported that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed that the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N2.43 trillion in 2023.

The internally generated revenue (IGR) 2023 is 26.03% higher than the N1.93 trillion recorded last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng