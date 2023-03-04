A front-line aspirant at the APC presidential primary election that produced Senator Bola Tinubu as the party's flag bearer, Tein Jack-Rich, has congratulated the president-elect and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the polls.

Jack-Rich, an oil mogul and philanthropist, in a congratulatory message seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, March 4, said Tinubu's victory was well deserved.

Jack-Rich expressed confidence that Tinubu would preside over a prosperous Nigeria. Photo credit: APC PCC

Part of the statement read:

''I write on behalf of my wife, Dr Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Members of the Presidential Campaign Council from Rivers State, and the entire APC family in the state to felicitate with you and the Vice President-Elect over your well-deserved victory in the just concluded presidential election.''

The oil magnate who is also the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, an indigenous oil Exploration Company in Nigeria, expressed optimism that Tinubu and Shettima presidency will usher in a new dawn for Nigeria and promote inclusivity in governance for national good.

Jack-Rich expressed confidence that Tinubu will preside over a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria given his enviable track record of hard work, devotion and dedication to duties.

The philanthropist therefore, called for the cooperation and support of all Nigerians, including other candidates who contested the presidential election, to join hands with the president-elect to build an egalitarian country that will work for all and sundry.

According to him, now is the time to build bridges for the good of the country and not plot to tear it apart.

