Actress Lilian Afegbai has spoken about the need for people to open up whenever they are going through difficulties

She revealed how she had financial issues and she opened up to her friend and music producer Don Jazzy

The music executive showed concern and helped Lilian in a way that caused her to share the news on social media

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has shared how music producer Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, helped her in her time of need.

She said she was financially down and she decided to visit the gym where she met with the music icon. After they bantered, he invited her to his office.

Lilian Afegbai opens up on how Don Jazzy gifted her a huge sum. Image credit: @lillyafe, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

When she got to Don Jazzy's office, she informed him that she was not in a good place financially and he asked her to send him her account details.

The music produce transferred a sum that shook her bank account and made her smile. She was very grateful to him and noted that whoever would be of help to someone would not stress that person. She noted that she used the money Don Jazzy gave her to solve some pending issues that bothered her.

Akanchanwa Baddie, as Lilian often describes herself, used the opportunity to advise her fans to always speak up whenever they needed help.

Watch Lilian's video below:

Reactions as Don Jazzy helps Lilian Afegbai

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Lilian Afegbai's video below:

@saintavenue_ent1:

"Don Jazzy is the new Santa Claus."

@funky1040:

"Don Jazzy is God-sent to this generation."

@dev_eloho:

"Don Jazzy is amazing. More blessings to him."

@augustawilfredd:

"I don talk tire but nobody dey hear me."

@king_ayibaala:

"Don for a reason, always ready to help."

@im__sheilaaa:

"Be like nah to dey go location wey Don Jazzy dey go."

Source: Legit.ng