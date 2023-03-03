With the controversy over the results of the 2023 presidential election still on across Nigeria, a second look into the performance of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu will be interesting as he garnered massive votes even if it was his first time contesting in a national poll.

Though the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi lost the election, he won the majority of votes in 12 states (11 and the FCT).

Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, also won 12.

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been concluded, with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, declared the winner.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came second in the poll.

The former vice president won the majority votes in 12 states, including Adamawa, his home state.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election held at Abuja area councils.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the former Anambra state governor secured the highest vote ahead of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was said to be gaining an early lead in Osun state in the 2023 presidential election.

Out of 23 local government areas in the state where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku has won not less than 18, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has gained victory in only five LGAs.

A report had it that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won a polling unit in Adamawa State after the announcement of the result.

The state is known to be the stronghold of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in the polling units of a former senate president, Senator David Mark, located at the VIP Unit 1, GRA Otukpo in Benue state.

Obi polled 178 ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar who scored 22 and 18 votes respectively.

