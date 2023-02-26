Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is said to be gaining an early lead in Osun state in the 2023 presidential election.

Punch reports that out of 23 local government areas in the state where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku has won not less than 18, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has gained victory in only in five LGAs.

Atiku wins 18 LGAs in Osun (Photo: @atiku, Mr. Peter Obi, Lagit.ng)

Source: Twitter

Among areas Atiku has won are Ede South, Governor Ademola Adeleke's hometown, Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, where former Governor Bisi Akande hails from, Odo Otin, ex-governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s LGA, Olaoluwa, Orolu, Egbedore, Oriade, Atakumosa East and Ilesa East, the local government of Minister Rauf Aregbesola, Vanguard added.

LGAs Tinubu won include Ife East, where the APC national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore voted, as well as Ife Central and Boripe local government area, where Adegboyega Oyetola hails from.

Others are Osogbo and Olorunda, the two local government areas in Osogbo Metropolis, where Ajibola Basiru, the Senate's spokesperson, cast his vote.

