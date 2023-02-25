The President Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in the polling units of a former senate president, Senator David Mark, located at the VIP Unit 1, GRA Otukpo in Benue State.

Obi polled 178 ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar who scored 22 and 18 votes respectively.

Our correspondent reports that the chant of Obi rend the air amidst the peaceful atmosphere as voting was generally peaceful, when INEC officials counted and declared the presidential election results, with many young people celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng