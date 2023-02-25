Labour Party flagbearer, peter Obi has defeated Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubnakar of the PDP at a polling unit in Adamawa state

In fact, Obi took hold of the stronghold of the PDP flagbearer and secured polling unit 35 Karewa, Yola north LGA

Interestingly, the former governor of Anambra state is taking on major strides in today's presidential poll

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

An emerging report by The Punch has it that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won a polling unit in Adamawa State after the announcement of the result.

The state is known to be the stronghold of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi floors Atiku in Adamawa polling unit. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

See the result below:

PRESIDENTIAL

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Adamawa: PU35, Karewa, Yola north LGA

APC: 26

PDP: 82

LP: 120

NNPP: 2

#SENATE RESULTS

Anambra: Agulu 2 Ward, PU 19, Anaocha LGA

APC: 0

PDP: 22

LP: 182

NNPP: 5

APGA: 23

Dino Melaye delivers polling unit for Atiku in Kogi, see results

In another development, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has secured his polling unit for the the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign won his polling unit at the Unit 004 Aiyetoro/Iluhagba Ward 1.

Legit.ng gathered that PDP won the majority of votes in the presidential, senate, and House of Representatives races.

Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Landslide Victory

Meanwhile, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has won his own polling unit in Agulu Anambra state, defeating Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the process.

In the election result, the Labour Party presidential candidate polled 236 followed by candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 3 votes.

Musa Kwankwaso of The Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) scored 2 votes.

Meanwhile, Atiku and Tinubu scored zero vote respectively.

Source: Legit.ng