The late Alaafin of Oyo’s Olori, Queen Dami’s recent troubles with her boyfriend, Portable, has raised comments online

A social media user claimed that the former queen was the victim in the whole drama as she blamed her marriage to the old king for her troubles

The netizen’s opinion on the matter went viral and drew even more attention from other social media users

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s fallout with his girlfriend and former queen of Oyo, Dami, has raised reactions on social media.

Shortly after the late Alaafin of Oyo’s queen moved out of the Zazu crooner’s house following his display on her TikTok Live, a Facebook user dropped her take on the matter.

A Facebook user blames Queen Dami's marriage to Alaafin of Oyo for her troubles. Photos: @officialqueen_dami, @Portablebaeby

According to Noah Abdul-Salam Ola-Makanjuola, Queen Dami is not to blame for her predicament, as she is the victim in the whole situation.

The netizen explained that Queen Dami was a young girl who was supposed to be in school or doing something lucrative, but her family married her off to the old king of Oyo.

Ola-Makanjuola concluded her post by praying for the former queen and advising parents to raise their children well.

In her words:

“Nobody should blame this small girl she was supposed to be in school or doing something lucrative but was married off by her parents for whatever reason. She is a victim , I pray God have mercy on her and forgive her sins. Parents train your children. I pity her.”

See his post below:

Reactions as man blames Queen Dami’s marriage to Alaafin

The Facebook user’s claim that Queen Dami’s marriage to the old Alaafin as a young woman set her out on her path with Portable was met with reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

_desuwa_xx:

“The only thing I applaud her for was not getting pregnant 😂 E really pain portable.”

Fg_adeniyi:

“Na Portable fit them.”

baadkompany:

“Who be the small girl😂.”

gentle_lady_nimi:

“Sebi you met the wife at home .. you are jealous of his house wife . Iwo side chick. Can u imagine . You knew he was married before u decided to be sleeping with him for money . What’s with the first slide ? Ewo ni victim, we that work day and night are fools Abi 🙄.”

Botellascubesdrinks:

“We listen and we judge😂😂😂.”

ade_adenike01:

“So na still her mama fault say she marry portable🤷‍♀️Okay o.”

debbytopaz:

“Who be small girl?? How she take be v!ct!M???😂 Na olojukok0r0, Ol£!”

Akindeleomolaraoluyem:

“If they marry her for king dem marry her to potable again abi what are u saying Iranu.”

Hannah_faab:

“I applaud the fact that she was wise enough to understand that getting pregnant shouldn’t be part of the plan. She is young and beautiful. I just hope she is able to pick up her pieces and forge ahead. If you ask me, e be like portable dey put something for mouth carry these girls.”

elle_banky:

“Lorokan sha…her parents failed her😣 but the society will fail her more if they don’t tell her the truth , don’t you think she won’t learn if she doesn’t get the blame.”

beauty_rush_229:

“She was better being married to the king, it’s ojukokoro, low self esteem and self respect that made her go for portable.”

Queen Dami reacts to allegations of killing Alaafin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Queen Dami reacted to allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The mother of one made headlines in November 2020 after fleeing the Alaafin's castle, leaving her marriage to the traditional monarch behind.

In a recent live video, Dami addressed the allegations of killing her first husband, stating that she had nothing to do with his death.

