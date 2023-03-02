Atiku Abubakar, the first runner-up in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, has received a delegation of the Commonwealth Observation Mission to Nigeria's 2023 election in his residence in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded poll disclosed that he had "a frank and fruitful meeting" with the team led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

Atiku disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday, March 2, a day after the winner of the presidential election was announced.

He said:

"This morning, I met with a delegation of the Commonwealth Observation Mission to Nigeria's 2023 election, led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki. It was a frank and fruitful meeting."

On Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

Unlike 2015 when the then-sitting President, Goodluck Jonathan, conceded defeat and congratulated the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku has refused to congratulate the president-elect.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku garnered 6,984,520 votes in the election.

The PDP, Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had called for the cancellation of the election during the collation and counting, in which Tinubu was already taking the lead, but the electoral body continued with its job.

