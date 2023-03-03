The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have asked the Presidential Election Court (PEC) in Abuja to allow them to inspect materials used for the February 25 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Their request is contained in two ex-parte motions they filed at the PEC secretariat at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Both motions, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others as respondents, have been listed for hearing today.

While Atiku filed his own on March 1, Obi’s motion was filed the next day.

Source: Legit.ng