The collation of results of the 2023 presidential election is ongoing both at the national and state levels by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The national collation of the results is being done at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja under the leadership of INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar wins Osun, other states. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The state collation is being done by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in their respective states.

The RECs are expected to take the collated results of the local government areas (LGAs) in their states to the national collation centre in Abuja for the final collation and declaration of the winner by the INEC chairman.

2023 Presidential Election: National Collation in Abuja

So far, only 10 states have been collated at the national level in Abuja. They are:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ekiti state Kwara state Osun state Ondo state Ogun state Oyo state Yobe state Enugu state Lagos state Gombe state

Out of the 10 listed states above, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu won five (Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun and Oyo) while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, won tow (Osun, Gombe and Yobe states). Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has only won two (Enugu and Lagos).

2023 Presidential Election: How Many States Did Atiku Abubakar Win

So far, Peter Obi has won the states below following the collation at the national level:

Osun state Gombe state Yobe state

NOTE: This story is developing. It will be updated as INEC collates the results of more states.

Source: Legit.ng