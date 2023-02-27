The collation of results of the 2023 presidential election is ongoing both at the national and state levels by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The national collation of the results is being done at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja under the leadership of INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has won Lagos state. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The state collation is being done by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in their respective states.

The RECs are expected to take the collated results of the local government areas (LGAs) in their states to the national collation centre in Abuja for the final collation and declaration of the winner by the INEC chairman.

2023 Presidential Election: National Collation in Abuja

So far, only four states have been collated at the national level in Abuja. They are:

Ekiti state Kwara state Osun state Ondo state

Out of the four listed states above, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu won three (Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo) while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, won one (Osun state).

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has not won any of the states collated at the national level.

2023 Presidential Election: How Many States Did Peter Obi Win

So far, Peter Obi has won the states below following the collation at the state level:

Lagos Enugu

NOTE: This story is developing. It will be updated as INEC collates the results of more states.

Source: Legit.ng