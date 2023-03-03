The emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect has been greeted with criticism

Controversial cleric Primate Elija Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church says Tinubu's victory is not the will of God and the people

He said Tinubu's government would be marred with sorrow, hardship, and economic meltdown

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church says the victory of Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls was the will of the people, rather the All Progressive Congress (APC) bannerman stole the people's choice.

Ayodele said this via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, March 3.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu presents Bola Tinubu his certificate of return as Nigeria's president-elect. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, Primate Ayodele noted that God is not happy with Tinubu while declaring that his administration will be laced with failure, economic melt-down, hardship and sorrow.

He said:

‘’I am seeing a new government of sorrow, hardship, failure, economic disappointment, there will be more hardship because God never approved another APC government for Nigerians.

"Under this new government, Nigeria will not be regarded internationally, this government will not make it better than what we experienced in the outgoing government."

He described Tinubu's emergence as president-elect as one that God never approved.

Primate Ayodele said:

“This is not the government God approved for us. God has not approved Nigeria to be an Islamic republic, he has not said Christians will not be part of the government but these people have berated God, they want to stir confusion in the religious sector but God has rejected them.’’

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the renowned cleric stated that the outgoing will even be better than what lies ahead of the country.

He alleged INEC and the ruling party APC of collaborating to steal the will of the Nigerian electorates.

He said:

"The party will go into oblivion very soon because the present government has deprived people of their rights, they have made people suffer and lose hope in democracy. ‘’

