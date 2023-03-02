Before Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as Nigeria's president-elect, there was a prediction to that effect

A 91-year-old man, Pa Raphael Aina Okeowo, had in 2021 foretold that Tinubu will be given the mantle of national leadership

Okeowo has said that although he is not a cleric or a prophet, he will be remembered when the prediction happens

Ondo - In November 2021, Pa Raphael Aina Okeowo, a member of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Bethel in Ondo called some journalists to his house in Akure and revealed to them how God showed him in a dream that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge as Nigeria's president in 2023.

Okeowo who said his dreams have never failed to come to pass stated that God revealed to him that Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election, The Nation reports.

Okeowo said he will be remembered after his prediction comes to pass (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, Nasarawa Mirror)

Source: Facebook

The aged southwesterner said in his dream some persons dressed in the same attire were in a meeting discussing something he could hear after which they decided to give the mantle of leadership to Tinubu.

He narrated:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I hardly dream but whenever I dream, my dream always comes true. I am not a politician and not seeking any attention but I just wish to reveal this dream to Nigerians so they can know what God has in plan for them.

“I was sleeping when suddenly some people gathered on a bed beside my bed and put their heads together discussing something which I didn’t hear. They all wore same Ankara cloth.

“Shortly after they had discussed, I heard them say let’s give it to Tinubu. And they all agreed that it’s Tinubu they will give it to.

“I then woke up. The whole thing was less than a minute. But what matters is the fact that whenever I dream of things like this, they come to pass.

"When my dream comes to pass, they will remember me.”

2023 presidency: "Be careful, there will be a gang-up against you", Peter Obi gets urgent prophecy

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has sent an urgent message to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Ayodele, in a prophetic declaration released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday, February 12, warned Obi of an imminent gang-up that may hit him from the north.

The cleric noted that the north mostly determines who becomes Nigeria's president during national elections.

Source: Legit.ng