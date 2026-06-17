A woman who had her upbringing in the church and was a Christian for years has disclosed on TikTok that she is no longer a Christian

According to the woman, she and her husband left the Christian faith and now identify as agnostics, and she detailed the incident that rocked their belief in Christianity

She noted that it was in 2024 that she and her husband, who was a full-time youth pastor, finally walked away from Christianity

A woman has shared with the public how and why she and her husband deconstructed and left Christianity, after years of practicing the religion.

She admitted that it was not easy for her and her husband, who worked as a full-time pastor, to walk away from Christianity, but they were able to do it completely around 2024.

A woman says she and her husband now identify as agnostics. Photo Credit: @stevevonandbritt

Source: TikTok

Why and how woman left Christianity

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman recounted how it all started in 2015. At the time, she and her husband were trusting God for the fruit of the womb for about five years.

According to her, they received a prophecy that they would hold their child within a year, and they keyed into it, putting their faith to work.

However, to their disappointment, she had miscarriages, and she lost the pregnancies she had within that period, and this drove her into depression and made her question her faith.

This laid the foundation for their deconstruction from Christianity. A part of her story read:

"...It was not easy for me to make the decision to walk away from Christianity and faith.

"But I'll take you back to the beginning of when everything kind of started.

"So in 2015, my husband and I had been trying for a baby for probably about five years at this point. And we received a prophecy from, um, a prophet that was telling us that we would hold a baby within a year's time.

"So I went into faith action mode because faith without works is dead is what I was taught. So I began doing everything that I could to try to get pregnant, as well as believing god and praying scriptures and fasting and reading the word and just going all the way in.

"And we. This is why we even started social media, actually, was to document a miracle of us, like, going from, uh, pretty much a situation of infertility to being pregnant and that god was gonna do it.

"Now, fast forward through. We end up getting pregnant our first time, um, in 2015.

"We carry. I carried to 12 weeks, and then we lost our son. Then I got pregnant again, and And we carried to 19 weeks with our daughter, and I had a pre term, uh, labor miscarriage with her. And then he got pregnant again after that, and I had that baby. Was pregnant with that baby for probably, like, four or five weeks. All of this happened within the span of about 14 months. Now, that's crazy..."

She continued:

"But our mindset in that time period was, we're believing god. There's no way this is the end of the promise. There's no way that this is how the prophecy is. There's no way that we will hold a baby in a year. Would be our baby's remains after they passed on. Right? So we were just believing god, pushing through, and having faith.

"Because, once again, faith without works is what people did, right? So, um. And just for a little bit more context, I grew up not denominational, but really Pentecostal, and word of faith. So faith was everything. Right? You can speak things that be not as though they were.

"You can sow seeds of faith. You can pray the word, and god will make it happen. You can petition god, and god will do things for you.

"So I. We both were heavy on the faith. So when it didn't happen in the way that we thought it would, that completely rocked our faith. It rocked my faith, which LED me into a depression. So I went through severe depression. Obviously, we decided to not try for a little bit..."

The woman's story was shared on their TikTok page, @stevevonandbritt, and it triggered mixed reactions.

A woman shares what made her and her husband to leave Christianity. Photo Credit: @stevevonandbritt

Source: TikTok

Watch the woman's TikTok video below:

Leaving Christianity: Reactions trail woman's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's story below:

girly.poptart said:

"As a Christian, I’m always so intrigued by people’s stories of deconstructing. I used to get offended but now I can actually sit and listen to it and it’s actually interesting to hear. I love listening and researching things. Thanks for sharing."

Cat 🇵🇭 said:

"It’s also great that you and your husband made that decision together!!! because it’s hard if only you feel that way. I have pretty much deconstructed a few years ago, but I just don’t really tell anyone."

Tee__ said:

"Your pain is absolutely valid sweetheart and I’m in no way diminishing that. However, Jesus Christ is still Lord and he loves you dearly, mama."

Amina said:

"My deconstruction started when i realized i didn’t like the idea of heaven, and I didn’t love God; I just feared hell."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had dumped Christianity and declared that she does not need Jesus.

Pastor's daughter who left Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's daughter had broken her silence after leaving Christianity.

In a tweet, Kaylah, who is no longer a Christian, said her life became better when she left Christianity.

According to the fashion designer, she became happier with healthy thinking and a mindset since leaving Christianity. Her bio shows she is a traditionalist.

Source: Legit.ng