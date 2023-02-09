Primate Elijah Ayodele has released a new prophecy about the aftermath of the forthcoming general election

The cleric revealed that there will more hardship in the country after the election and the winner of the poll would not perform any magic

Ayodele warned that Nigerians must vote wisely to avert the problem and while calling the INEC not to disappoint Nigerians

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has said that Nigerians should not expect any magic from the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Osho Oluwatosin, the spokesperson to the cleric, disclosed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 9.

What Primate Ayodele said about 2023 election result

The cleric in his new prophecy said Nigerians should prepare for more hardship after the 2023 presidential election while disclosing that some elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government will mess things up.

The statement partly reads:

‘’There are cabals that will frustrate Buhari’s government in order to mess up his government. It is the APC that will spoil Buhari’s government. We have not seen hardship yet, It will be worse if we vote for the wrong person."

According to the Primate, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be very careful to avoid pushing the country into a serious crisis.

He added that Nigerians depend on the electoral commission and any suspicious move from INEC could result in revolt in the country.

Ayodele then advised the chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu, not to be in hurry in announcing the winner of the election to avoid errors that can destroy the future of the younger generation.

