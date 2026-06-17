CBN introduces regulations to limit market share for banks and fintech in Nigeria's digital payments space

New rules aim to prevent dominance and enhance competition among payment service providers in Nigeria

Firms must comply with market reporting and host payment infrastructures locally or face sanctions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out sweeping new regulations aimed at preventing any single bank or fintech company from dominating Nigeria's fast-growing Point-of-Sale (PoS) and digital payments ecosystem.

The new policy could reshape competition among major players, including OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack, Flutterwave and traditional banks that have aggressively expanded their footprints across consumer and merchant payments.

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN announces sweeping policies to restrict fintechs advancement. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

CBN sets strict market share limits

In a circular released on Monday, June 15, 2026, the apex bank announced that any licensed financial institution controlling more than 25 per cent of the consumer-issuing market will be restricted to a maximum of 15 per cent market share in merchant-acquiring activities.

Likewise, firms with dominant positions in merchant acquiring will be barred from holding excessive influence in consumer payment services, according to a report by TechCabal.

According to the CBN, the move is aimed at reducing concentration risk and preventing any operator from becoming the single gateway for Nigeria's cashless economy.

"Any licenced financial institution engaged in merchant acquiring activities, whether individually or as part of a group of related entities, that holds more than twenty-five per cent (25%) market share in merchant acquiring activities within any rolling twelve-month period shall not hold more than fifteen per cent (15%) market share in consumer issuing activities during the same period," the CBN stated.

What the new rule means

Consumer issuing covers products and services used by customers to make payments, including bank accounts, debit cards, digital wallets and other payment instruments.

Merchant acquiring, on the other hand, refers to the infrastructure that enables businesses to receive payments, including PoS terminals, payment gateways and merchant settlement systems.

The new restrictions, which will take effect from December 31, 2026, are expected to have a major impact on fintech firms that have rapidly expanded from merchant services into digital banking and consumer finance.

OPay, Moniepoint, Flutterwave and others face scrutiny

The policy is expected to affect major fintech operators such as OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack and Flutterwave, many of which have spent years building extensive merchant-payment networks while simultaneously expanding into customer-facing banking services.

In recent months, competition in the sector has intensified. Paystack acquired Ladder Microfinance Bank, while Flutterwave secured a microfinance bank licence after acquiring open banking startup Mono, signalling a broader push by fintech firms to transform payment users into full-scale banking customers.

Traditional banks are also unlikely to escape the new restrictions. Large lenders seeking to dominate merchant acquiring while maintaining strong positions in retail banking may face similar limitations.

CBN targets market concentration

The apex bank explained that the new framework was introduced to address growing concerns over market concentration, operational dependence and the emergence of dominant operators across critical payment channels.

Importantly, the restrictions will not apply only to individual companies. Groups of related entities operating under common ownership or control will also be assessed together, preventing firms from bypassing the rules through subsidiaries.

To ensure compliance, all regulated institutions will now be required to submit monthly market-share reports based on CBN-approved templates.

Broader reforms underway

Beyond market-share restrictions, the CBN is introducing stricter disclosure requirements on beneficial ownership and encouraging banks and fintech firms to host critical payment infrastructure on local cloud systems.

CBN limits PoS spread by OPay, Moniepoint, and other fintechs with new rules. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The reforms signal the regulator's determination to build a more competitive, secure and balanced payments ecosystem as Nigeria's digital payments industry, which processed more than ₦1.2 quadrillion in transactions in 2025, continues its rapid expansion.

The CBN warned that institutions that violate the new rules could face supervisory sanctions in line with existing laws, regulations and guidelines.

Fintech giants face tougher rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s financial sector is witnessing one of its fiercest competitive battles yet as traditional banks and fintech startups fight for dominance in the country’s booming digital payments market.

Tier-1 lenders, once criticised for slow apps, failed transfers, and unreliable digital infrastructure, are mounting a powerful comeback after years of losing customers to fast-growing fintech companies such as OPay, PalmPay, and Moniepoint.

The latest numbers underline the scale of the battle. Nigeria’s leading banks processed a combined N286.19 trillion in mobile transactions, reflecting a dramatic rise in digital banking adoption and signalling that traditional lenders are regaining ground in a market once thought to belong to fintech disruptors.

Source: Legit.ng