A young man celebrated as he emerged as graduated from the Olabisi Onabanjo University as a doctor

He listed his academic achievements, including his role as the class rep and president of the medical students' association

The scholar also posted the awards he won and other achievements during his undergraduate days in the university

A newly-inducted doctor at Olabisi Onabanjo University celebrated as he held multiple awards and positions.

He shared how he held the position of the class rep and the president of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Medical Students’ Association (OOUMSA) – 2024-2025.

An OOU student graduates as doctor 11 years after secondary school and shares story. Photo: Dr Ayomikun Adu

Source: UGC

OOU student becomes doctor after 11 years

On his LinkedIn page, Dr Ayomikun Adu shared how he became a doctor 11 years after secondary school.

His LinkedIn post read:

"11 years post-secondary school, 8 years in medical school and 1 week since I became a Medical Doctor. Looking back, I beam with immense pride at what I made, of this journey. Dr Ayomikun Joseph Adu. MBChB (Ogun)

"Distinction in Biochemistry. •Sat and passed all professional exams in one sitting. Class representative, 32ND set of graduating medical doctors, Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences (OACHS) – 2018 till end. •Project Chairman, Rotaract Club of Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences – 2025 to 2026, where our projects earned us 2nd position in Public Image in the District, Best in Membership Growth.

"As the Project Chairman, with the collaboration and efforts of the President, we were able to secure a #700,000 grant for a project on campus. •President, Olabisi Onabanjo University Medical Students’ Association (OOUMSA) – 2024-2025. Awarded as the NiMSA Southwest Best Performing MSA President at the 2024 NiMSA Southwest Convention in LAUTECH Ogbomoso 2024.

"OOUMSA Impact Service Award & 1 of 22 Exemplars - April 2025. Launched the Dr. Samuel Busayo Ogunlade Annual Essay Competition, awarding a total of N260,000 in prizes. Successfully pioneered the first-ever OOUMSA White Coat Ceremony.

"Spearheaded the registration, screening, and Hepatitis B vaccination (first and second doses) for over 300 OOUMSAites-building on and fulfilling the previous administration's initiative. Introduced official OOUMSA merchandise, reinforcing our brand and sense of identity.

"Facilitated scholarship aid for scholarship-seeking OOUMSAites, alongside securing full tuition coverage for five members, through the support of the College Management."

Listing his awards, he said:

"Awards, certifications and recognitions

"–3x Most Influential Student Award - (SCSN-OOU 2017, OOUMSA 2022, OOUMSA 2026)

"Most Versatile Male Student, 32ND set of OACHS Graduating Medical Doctors - February 2026.

"HP LIFE Certification on Effective Leadership and Design thinking - 2025.

"Certificate of Partnership, Abeokuta Peace Club of Nigeria - 2025.

"OOUMSA, Writer of the Year - October 2023."

A man celebrates as he graduates as a doctor from OOU 11 years after he finished secondary school. Photo: OOU

Source: Facebook

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng