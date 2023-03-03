Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has made a strong revelation, regarding the just concluded national exercise

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, March 2nd, revealed why some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “began to suspect” the Nigerian leader.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, March 3rd and shared on his Facebook page, Adesina disclosed some APC governors were suspecting Buhari because of his insistence on leaving a legacy of free, fair and credible elections.

Adesina said all Buhari wanted was a free, fair and credible election, and many stood against it. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Buhari wants a credible poll, Adesina said

Legit.ng reports that writing in his weekly column, titled, "FOR PMB, IT’S NIGERIA AND NOTHING ELSE", Adesina praised his principal for providing a level playing field for all contestants in the 2023 election, and also for his “unflinching” loyalty to Nigeria.

Adesina wrote:

“President Buhari said it. “I will leave the legacy of free, fair credible elections for Nigeria.” In other words, it won’t be a do or die affair, as we had once been told by a retreating President.

“Even some of his party men and women began to suspect the President. Are you for us or against us? What is this dogged commitment to free, fair, credible polls, when we want to hold on to power for as long as possible? But the man was not fazed. He held onto his grounds, stuck to his guns.

“Even some economic policies, like the currency swap, which seemed to be hurting the people and reducing the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a possible return, President Buhari stuck to, knowing it was good for the country, and a veritable way to clean up our elections.”

