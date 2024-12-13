A Nigerian mother could not control her emotions when her beautiful daughter secretly returned from America

According to the lady, she had been living in the United States for about three years and her mother hasn't set eyes on her since then

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian mother's joy knew no bounds when her daughter made a surprise return from the United States, ending a three-year separation.

The emotional reunion, captured on video, warmed the hearts of many netizens who watched it.

Lady reunites with mum after 3 years

Omofolawe1 shared the touching moment on TikTok, showing her mother's ecstatic reaction upon seeing her again.

The video revealed the mother's overwhelming happiness, as she danced and embraced her child again.

"POV: I came from USA to Nigeria to surprise my mum who hasn't seen me in three years," the video's caption read.

Reactions as US-based lady surprises mum

TikTok users who viewed the video expressed their delight and admiration for the heartwarming scene.

Many praised the daughter's thoughtful surprise, acknowledging the sacrifices mothers make for their children.

@Jozzydolz said:

"You mean you board a plan to Nigeria and without letting them know you’ll be coming home?"

@𝙽𝚎𝚎𝚑𝚖𝚊𝚑 wrote:

"I will also meet my mum in good health. I’ll never be Brought home dead Amin."

@AriseKola said:

"Nobody to fly home to meet again. Rest in peace mom & dad. Pain."

@aeeshat23 said:

"Even if I go back to Nigeria I literally don’t have anybody to surprise."

@mhiz crown stated:

"God please I beg you. Let me see my parents in good health anytime I return to my father's land."

@pretty Zara said:

"Me crying so heavily. I lost my mom on the 23rd of October this year. I miss you so much my endless mom."

@horlicky28 said:

"E be like say na only remain for 9ja ooo, everybody just dey comment I wish to fly back."

@Bella Baby commented:

"I pray I come back to healthy and family better than I left them because that’s the sweetest part of coming back to your family in Nigeria."

@Josmat added:

"This has been my plan until November 4th 2024. A year that has brought absolute pain and agony. Olohun wa. May your mum live long and mine rest in peace."

Lady reunites with mum after 24 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her daughter finally saw each other again after more than two decades of not seeing each other.

According to the lady, she didn't know how to act and just hugged her mother while her son handed her flowers.

