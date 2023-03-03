Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari is preparing to leave behind a legacy that would shape the nation for the better in the world

Ahead of May 29, 2023, Buhari has assured Nigerians that the APC-led government is committed to ending all forms of insecurity in the land

Buhari noted further that his administration is more committed to ensuring Nigeria is a safe place for the citizens and all

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his regime remained committed to winning the war against terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

He added that his regime would stop at nothing to ensure citizens have a new Nigeria free from insecurity before bowing out of office.

Buhari promises to protect Nigerians at all cost as tenure ends. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Buhari makes fresh promise as tenure ends

The president spoke at the unveiling of locally produced 700 Ashok Leyland troops carrying vehicles in Abuja on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He, however, commended the military’s efforts at ensuring peace and stability in the country, promising that he would ensure their labour won’t go unrewarded, a report by The Punch confirmed.

2023 Election: Femi Adesina opens up on why APC chieftains began to suspect Buhari

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, March 2nd, revealed why some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) began to suspect Nigeria's leader.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, March 3rd and shared on his Facebook page, Adesina disclosed some APC governors suspected Buhari because of his insistence on leaving a legacy of free, fair and credible elections.

Legit.ng reports that in his weekly column, Adesina praised his principal for providing a level playing field for all contestants in the 2023 election and his steadfast loyalty to Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu’s biography: age, net worth, children, wife, mansion

Bola Tinubu is a renowned Nigerian politician, national leader, and accountant. He has served his country in different political positions.

Tinubu is the former governor of Lagos State. He served for two terms that spanned from May 1999 to May 2007.

Bola is a member of the All Progressives Congress party. He also holds the titles of the Asiwaju of Lagos and the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng