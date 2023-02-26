Although the presidential and National Assembly elections are not concluded, some key players in the race have started recording victories across polling units in states.

With the results of the elections still coming in from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), below is a list of those who have reasons to smile for now:

Buhari, Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, Kwankwaso won their polling units

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari won the election in his polling unit (Kofa Baru polling unit (03) Sarkin Yara Ward A, in Daura Local Government area of Katsina state.

According to the presiding officer, Aliyu Abdullahi President Buhari polled 523 votes, while Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party scored only three votes.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, delivered his polling unit in Lagos to proudly defeat Atiku.

While Tinubu polled 33 votes at Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja on Saturday, February 25, Atiku scored one vote, the Labour Party got eight votes and the Young People Party (YPP) had one vote.

Added to his victory at the polling unit, Tinubu won at the polling units of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna on Saturday where he polled 173 votes to defeat Atiku garnered 134 votes.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna, the Labour Party scored three votes, while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) managed to get 20 votes.

Kashim Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima, Tinubu's running mate, won his polling unit in Shettima Kukawa, polling unit 023, Lawan Bukar, Lamisula Ward, Maiduguri, Borno where he polled 126 to defeat Atiku who was far behind with 22 votes.

Peter Obi

Obi who on Saturday said other presidential candidates should step down for him in the race won his polling unit as well as in nine polling units at the Presidential Villa.

The former Anambra governor scored 236 votes to win his polling unit 019 Ward 2 in Amatutu Village in Agulu Aniocha Local Government Area of the state where both Atiku and Tinubu got zero votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso won his polling unit in Tandu polling unit with 284 votes.

The results are as follows:

NNPP 284

APC 112

PDP 0

LP 0

