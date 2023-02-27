The 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the election in Katsina state

Atiku was declared winner in the state capital by the returning officer of the Katsina state collation centre

Mu’azu Abubakar announced the result at a Collation Centre in Katsina on Monday morning, February 27

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged as the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Katsina state.

ThisDay reports that the PDP flagbearer was declared the winner of the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, February 25.

Atiku Abubakar has been declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Katsina state. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

INEC data shows that the former vice-president polled 489,045 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu polled 482,283 votes at the state level in Katsina during the 2023 presidential election, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 6,376.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In addition, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 69,386 votes.

The INEC returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Mu’azu Abubakar, announced the result at a Collation Centre in Katsina on Monday, February 27, morning.

Buhari votes in Katsina, reveals identity of candidate he voted for

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier expressed confidence that the APC candidates in today’s Presidential and National Assembly elections would win.

Buhari cast his vote in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, alongside his wife, Aisha and other family members.

He, however, urged Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice, adding that nobody has more than one vote.

2023 presidency: PDP's Atiku casts vote in Adamawa, speaks on voting process

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa.

After performing his civic duty, Atiku expressed optimism that the process would be hitch-free for voters.

The former vice president said the process was simple and easy and that he voted without a problem.

Source: Legit.ng