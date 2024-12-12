A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure over the food her siblings were given at their school's graduation party

She made a video showing the food and called out the school management for giving them akpu (cassava) and egusi (white-seed melon soup)

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's rant as some netizens faulted the school's choice of delicacy while others disagreed

A displeased Nigerian lady has blasted her siblings' school for giving them akpu and egusi at their graduation celebration event.

The lady made her siblings display the food for her potential viewers.

She blasted the school management for giving her siblings' akpu and egusi. Photo Credit: @yabadeyment

Source: Twitter

In a video reposted on X by @yabadeyment, the lady, who said her siblings both came first in their respective classes, was not impressed with the choice of food and how it was made.

She wondered why they didn't settle for rice, adding that the egusi soup lacked oil. She said the school charges her exorbitant fees to give her siblings such a meal.

The lady switched between Pidgin English and Igbo as she expressed her displeasure.

"...It's not funny. Today na graduation for this children school. Na him them share akpu and egusi soup for this children for school...

"Which kind thing be this for all the money wey we pay for this school," she ranted.

Nigerians react to lady's rant

@yalawoman said:

"At least them see akpu chop.

"Na pure water them give my friend and husband at their child's end of year party. The school said food finished."

@gbaskia said:

"Just so you know, she's not angry because they were served apku and egusi soup ooo... Even the akpu and egusi soup is low budget. Oil no dey, tinko meat and of course it was served with pure water. Tpain dey whine you , you say your waist stiff 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@abbietayo said:

"No survival instinct whatsoever. Posting your kids school on the internet like that, not because of a serious case o."

@Xblog9ja1 said:

"What is all this na?

"Why would they be Sharing Akpu as a graduation gift 🎁?"

@JonesSmith71475 said:

"U urself to dey chop rice all the time no tire you abi u think say the school begged for the akpu and egusi dey share like nne u sabi how much 1 cup of egusi is in the market huh?"

Source: Legit.ng