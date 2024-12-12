Police Nab 4 ‘Terrorism Financiers with Military Uniforms’ in Katsina
- The Katsina State Police Command arrested Aminu Hassan, a suspected terrorism financier
- Hassan was apprehended during a routine patrol on the Yantumaki-Kankara highway on November 19, 2024
- Three additional suspects were arrested in connection with the case, with police recovering fourteen pairs of military uniforms and one police uniform, intended for use by armed bandits
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
The Katsina State Police Command has made a significant arrest in its fight against terrorism and banditry, apprehending Aminu Hassan for allegedly aiding armed bandits in the region.
According to police spokesperson Abubakar Sadiq, Hassan was arrested during a routine patrol on the Yantumaki-Kankara highway on November 19, 2024.
Sadiq said this during a press briefing at the command headquarters.
Military uniforms intended for bandits
During the arrest, police discovered two pairs of military uniforms hidden in a black polythene bag, which Hassan reportedly intended to deliver to bandits, This Day reported.
“The Katsina State Police Command has achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry in the state,” Sadiq said.
Further arrests and recovery of military gear
Further investigation led to the arrest of three additional suspects: Lawal M. Ahmad, Isma'il Dalhatu, and Shafi'u Adamu, all from neighboring Kaduna State.
The suspects were found with fourteen pairs of military uniforms and one police uniform, believed to be intended for criminal use by the armed bandits, The Cable reported.
“These uniforms are to be delivered to armed bandits for their criminal operations,” Sadiq confirmed.
Police recover 129bn counterfeit money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has made major strides in the fight against crime and criminality.
On December 8, 2024, police operatives in Kano State successfully recovered counterfeit currencies totaling N129,542,823,000, including 3,366,000 in counterfeit US Dollars, 51,970 in counterfeit CFA franc, and 1,443,000 in counterfeit Naira.
Nigerian army thwarts bandit attack in Taraba, arrests two suspected terrorists and recovers weapons
This remarkable achievement occurred in Gwale, Kano State, where police acting on credible intelligence arrested Nura Ibrahim. Upon searching Ibrahim, police discovered N392,000 in counterfeit notes, USD 7,800 in counterfeit notes, and five different ATM cards.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944