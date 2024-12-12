The Katsina State Police Command arrested Aminu Hassan, a suspected terrorism financier

The Katsina State Police Command has made a significant arrest in its fight against terrorism and banditry, apprehending Aminu Hassan for allegedly aiding armed bandits in the region.

According to police spokesperson Abubakar Sadiq, Hassan was arrested during a routine patrol on the Yantumaki-Kankara highway on November 19, 2024.

Terrorism financiers caught in Katsina Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

Sadiq said this during a press briefing at the command headquarters.

Military uniforms intended for bandits

During the arrest, police discovered two pairs of military uniforms hidden in a black polythene bag, which Hassan reportedly intended to deliver to bandits, This Day reported.

“The Katsina State Police Command has achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry in the state,” Sadiq said.

Further arrests and recovery of military gear

Further investigation led to the arrest of three additional suspects: Lawal M. Ahmad, Isma'il Dalhatu, and Shafi'u Adamu, all from neighboring Kaduna State.

The suspects were found with fourteen pairs of military uniforms and one police uniform, believed to be intended for criminal use by the armed bandits, The Cable reported.

“These uniforms are to be delivered to armed bandits for their criminal operations,” Sadiq confirmed.

Police recover 129bn counterfeit money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has made major strides in the fight against crime and criminality.

On December 8, 2024, police operatives in Kano State successfully recovered counterfeit currencies totaling N129,542,823,000, including 3,366,000 in counterfeit US Dollars, 51,970 in counterfeit CFA franc, and 1,443,000 in counterfeit Naira.

This remarkable achievement occurred in Gwale, Kano State, where police acting on credible intelligence arrested Nura Ibrahim. Upon searching Ibrahim, police discovered N392,000 in counterfeit notes, USD 7,800 in counterfeit notes, and five different ATM cards.

