The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar appears to be taking an early lead in the elections in Taraba state.

Leadership reports that Atiku is currently leading in three Local Government Areas in the state with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Atiku Abubakar has taken an early lead in 3 different LGAs of Taraba state. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

As announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, has won in three out of four LGAs declared so far.

In Jalingo local government, Atiku scored 22,301 votes to beat Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, who polled 20,169 while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 19,902.

Also in Yorro LGA, PDP garnered 9,775 votes, LP got 5,027, and APC scored 3,401 while in Gashaka LGA, the PDP polled 5,272 while the APC garnered 4239 and their Labour Party scored 2,453

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In addition, the APC's Bola Tinubu scored 10,953 votes in Donga LGA, while Labour Party garnered 11,793, and PDP scored 5,582.

Peter Obi dusts Atiku, Tinubu with unbelievable number of votes in powerful North Central state

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading his contemporaries in the ongoing collation of election results in Plateau state.

Peter Obi is leading his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar with 45,297 votes.

Data available from the Independent National Electoral Commission shows that Peter Obi is leading Atiku with results from seven Local Government Areas so far in the state.

Updated: Tinubu, APC’s woes in Kano continues as Kwankwaso extends lead with 270,000 votes

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is maintaining his lead in Kano State with 270,000 votes across 38 Local Government Areas announced so far.

According to the results announced at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing with just 464,133 votes.

Elsewhere, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 86,162 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party trails with 8,926 votes.

Source: Legit.ng