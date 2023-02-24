Nigerians are set to troop out early Saturday, February 25, to vote in the 2023 Presidential Election which is expected to be tightly contested by the top four presidential candidates.

They are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Nigerians will also elect new federal legislators as the National Assembly elections will go simultaneously with the presidential poll across the nation.

Voting will start by 8 am as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already distributed all the essential electoral materials to all 36 states and the FCT.

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides you with accurate, timely and insightful live updates.