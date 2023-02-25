Global site navigation

Nigeria 2023 Election Live Results: Counting of Votes Begins
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Nigeria 2023 Election Live Results are now trickling in many Polling Units. Voting has ended in many PUs and the sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The election is expected to be keenly contested by Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP).

Polling Units/Voting/Counting of Results
A massive crowd inside the Jabi Primary School where there are five polling units.
Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides you with live updates of the accurate results from the polling units.

4:32 PM

Tinubu Wins Fashola's Unit: Location: Surulere polling unit 02

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins at the polling unit of the minister of works, Babatunde Fashola.

APC: 64

LP: 55

PDP:13

ZLP: 2

4:28 PM

Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Okokomaiko, Lagos

Presidential Election result from Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

LP-128 votes

Apc-30 votes

Pdp-8 votes

4:24 PM

Polling Unit 033, No 1, Olanrewaju street, Okokomaiko

The result of the Presidential election, as reported by Daily Trust.

LP: 78

APC: 35

PDP: 2

4:15 PM

Peter Obi Wins Polling Unit Near Tinubu’s Voting Point

In what will be shocking to many Nigerians, Peter Obi has won in one of the polling units close to Tinubu voted, Daily Trust stated.

Polling Unit 052, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja,

Peter Obi - 9

Tinubu - 8

Atiku - 2

Registered voters - 62

Accredited voters - 19

4:12 PM

Peter Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu Inside Aso Rock

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa (Aso Rock) in Abuja, according to Daily Trust.

PU 131, opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja

Peter Obi (Labour Party) - 17

Tinubu (APC) - 6

Atiku (PDP) - 3

3:59 PM

APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu Wins Polling Unit

APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won his polling unit in Lagos.

He defeated the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and others in his polling unit.

Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos

Registered voters: 324

Total number of accredited voters: 43

Tinubu - 33

PDP - 1

Labour Party - 8

3:53 PM

Voting ends at Polling Unit 080

A total of 750 registered voters and 251 accredited voters were recorded at Pu080, Utako Primary School as voting ends.

The sorting of votes is currently ongoing. It commenced at exactly 3.10 pm at the PU080 Utako Primary School Abuja.

Sorting and Counting of Votes/2023 Presidential Election
The sorting of votes is currently ongoing. It commenced at exactly 3.10 pm at the PU080 Utako Primary School Abuja. Photo credit: Ibeh Nnenna
Sorting and Counting of votes/BVAS
The sorting of votes is currently ongoing. It commenced at exactly 3.10 pm at the PU080 Utako Primary School Abuja. Photo credit: Ibeh Nnenna
3:14 PM

Polling Unit 028 Girin in Jos, Plateau state

The sorting and counting process has started at Hill Crest PU 028 Girin in Jos, South Plateau State, according to an update from Channels TV.

