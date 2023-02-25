Nigeria 2023 Election Live Results: Counting of Votes Begins
Nigeria 2023 Election Live Results are now trickling in many Polling Units. Voting has ended in many PUs and the sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The election is expected to be keenly contested by Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP).
Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides you with live updates of the accurate results from the polling units.
Tinubu Wins Fashola's Unit: Location: Surulere polling unit 02
The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins at the polling unit of the minister of works, Babatunde Fashola.
APC: 64
LP: 55
PDP:13
ZLP: 2
Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Okokomaiko, Lagos
Presidential Election result from Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Okokomaiko, Lagos.
LP-128 votes
Apc-30 votes
Pdp-8 votes
Polling Unit 033, No 1, Olanrewaju street, Okokomaiko
The result of the Presidential election, as reported by Daily Trust.
LP: 78
APC: 35
PDP: 2
Peter Obi Wins Polling Unit Near Tinubu’s Voting Point
In what will be shocking to many Nigerians, Peter Obi has won in one of the polling units close to Tinubu voted, Daily Trust stated.
Polling Unit 052, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja,
Peter Obi - 9
Tinubu - 8
Atiku - 2
Registered voters - 62
Accredited voters - 19
Peter Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu Inside Aso Rock
Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa (Aso Rock) in Abuja, according to Daily Trust.
PU 131, opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja
Peter Obi (Labour Party) - 17
Tinubu (APC) - 6
Atiku (PDP) - 3
APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu Wins Polling Unit
APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won his polling unit in Lagos.
He defeated the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and others in his polling unit.
Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos
Registered voters: 324
Total number of accredited voters: 43
Tinubu - 33
PDP - 1
Labour Party - 8
Voting ends at Polling Unit 080
A total of 750 registered voters and 251 accredited voters were recorded at Pu080, Utako Primary School as voting ends.
The sorting of votes is currently ongoing. It commenced at exactly 3.10 pm at the PU080 Utako Primary School Abuja.
Polling Unit 028 Girin in Jos, Plateau state
The sorting and counting process has started at Hill Crest PU 028 Girin in Jos, South Plateau State, according to an update from Channels TV.