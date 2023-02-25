Nigeria 2023 Election Live Results are now trickling in many Polling Units. Voting has ended in many PUs and the sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The election is expected to be keenly contested by Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP).

A massive crowd inside the Jabi Primary School where there are five polling units.

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides you with live updates of the accurate results from the polling units.