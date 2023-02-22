Pastor Paul Adefarasin says his 'Saul and David' parable was a clear vision from God, and he is sure about it

He said this on the heels of the backlash he received on social media for his controversial prophecy

The Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Churched urged Nigerians to pick up their PVC and vote for whomever they deem fit

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, said he is unfazed by the various backlash on social media over his 2023 presidential election prophesy.

In his most recent sermon, Pastor Adefarasin told the congregation about the parable of ‘Saul and David’ where he said Saul came after David and that the 2023 election would produce Saul.

Pastor Adefarasin is the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Ministries. Photo: Paul Adefarasin

This revelation was greeted with a series of criticism from netizens who stated that the era of Saul was about to end and a David was coming.

Reacting to this criticism, Pastor Adefarasin, in a series of tweets sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 22, said he would continue to stand by the prophecy God has shown him.

His tweet reads:

“I really believe that it will happen, and I wish that you could see what I see – the hope that the parable of Saul and David brings - the after-victory. I understand that there are varying interpretations of the parable of Saul & David, and that is fine.

“However, I stand by what I heard God say to me: that Saul came before David. This means that even if this election does not go the way that you want it to go, don’t be disappointed.”

He further stated that every election would come with disappointments from the various candidates’ camps, but he is optimistic that God will prevail.

Pastor Adefarasin urged Nigerians to get their PVC, exercise their civic duties, and vote for whomever they desire.

He tweeted:

“If you have your PVC, it is a token of your faith in a New Nigeria. Go out and vote as your convictions lead you, and watch God Almighty do what only He can do.”

