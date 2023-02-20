Dr Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Enenche in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday evening, February 20, shared a photo of him with Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo, describing the LP flagbearer as the way to go.

Photo credit: @DrPaulEnenche

Source: Twitter

The tweet reads:

"This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season. What do you see? What can you hear?

"Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go."

Source: Legit.ng