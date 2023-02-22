Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, expressed optimism that his party will win Lagos state at the presidential polls

The Kaduna state former lawmaker said the adoption of the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC had shot themselves in the foot

He said Nigeria is too dynamic and unique for an individual to impose such a trend on the country

Peter Obi's presidential running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, says the 2023 election will end Tinubu's reign in Lagos state.

Datti, during an interview on Tuesday, February 21, on Channels TV, stated that the Labour Party would win Lagos state in the forthcoming polls.

The Labour Party has been tipped by many political pundits as the favourite to win the presidency. Photo: Datti Baba-Ahmed, APC

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, he dismissed the possibility of the Muslim-Muslim ticket working in a multi-faceted society like Nigeria.

He stated that the same-faith ticket became dead on arrival since it was implemented.

Datti said:

“Why today Tinubu is not the vice president of Nigeria is the same reason he cannot be president.”

“What couldn’t happen in 2015 when the then candidate Buhari asked for any nomination whatsoever from Tinubu – because that configuration has passed. It can no longer work in Nigeria. Muslim-Muslin ticket cannot work anymore. That configuration cannot work anymore.”

He noted that Nigeria is a federation with a special place for religious belief that should be respected by all irrespective of their age, tribe, and status.

Datti says Nigeria cannot be likened to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Vatican, Iran or Libya.

He said:

“The creator of the heavens and earth does not make mistakes. This is the Federal Republic of Nigeria as duly filed at the United Nations and registered too.”

“It’s not the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for example, or the Vatican or Iran or Libya or Mauritania. It’s a federal republic, and God didn’t make a mistake by putting all of us, 250 [tribes].

Source: Legit.ng