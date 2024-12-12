Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Daura, Katsina state - Contrary to social media speculations that it's about the 2027 elections, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari to check on his well-being after more than a year since he left the presidency.

Legit.ng recalls that Onni of Ife paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State on Wednesday, December 11.

Ooni of Ife said he visited Buhari to check on his well-being Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

The meeting allowed Ooni of Ife to engage in meaningful dialogue, facilitating an understanding of Buhari's new life after his tenure in office.

“I can happily tell the whole of Nigeria that he’s living super well. When you see him, you will be completely shocked at how relaxed and vibrant he is, radiating good spirit. He looks remarkably younger than his age, and God has truly blessed him with renewed good health.”

He explained that Buhari’s unique experiences as a former military and civilian President have the potential to ease governance challenges for the current administration.

The first-class monarch and Buhari delved into a multitude of essential topics critical to Nigeria's ongoing development with the current administration.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 12, the two-day visit to Daura offered the Ooni the opportunity to delve into vital issues such as national progress, and the intricate preservation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

The two leaders also discussed the exploration of potential collaborative efforts to foster unity and prosperity among the diverse northern and southern regions of the country.

“This meeting was not just a casual encounter but a significant diplomatic engagement underscoring the need for dialogue between leaders across the country.”

Tinubu’s key minister meets Buhari in Katsina.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's attorney general, Lateef Fagbemi, on Sunday, December 8, visited former President Buhari.

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a photograph from the visit on his verified X account.

Ahmad disclosed that Fagbemi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at the ex-Nigerian leader's residence in Daura, Katsina state.

