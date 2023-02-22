Popular Nigerian TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu informed viewers at the sixth BBTitans live broadcast on Sunday, February 19, 2023, that he will not be present at the next live event

He proudly announced that he would leave the show happening in South Africa to return to Nigeria for the presidential elections

The much-loved host mentioned that he did not expect the show, which debuted on January 15, to have an impact on the Nigerian elections

At the sixth BBTitans live show on Sunday, February 19, 2023, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced to viewers across 60 countries that he would be absent from next Sunday’s live show.

He proudly stated that he would return home from South Africa, where the season is being filmed, to Nigeria for the presidential elections to exercise his civil duties.

Pictures of Ebuka and Lawrence Maleka Credit: @ebuka, @lawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

In previous times, the popular host has stated that he doesn’t expect the show that began on January 15 to affect the Nigerian elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At the premiere date announcement on December 15, 2022, he told journalists:

"I think young Nigerians are complex enough to understand that they can watch something when they want to and vote when it’s time. I disagree that anything can distract you when it’s time to perform your civic duties."

Again, during the live show, he reiterated the importance of Nigerians taking their civic duties seriously and going out to vote on election day, starting with the presidential elections, which will hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The best thing to do is to go out to vote and then return home to keep abreast of election update and watch BBTitans.

Fans speculate Nelisa is pregnant

Big Brother Titans housemate Nelisa got fans concerned after she vomited twice in a row during her diary session with Biggie.

The housemate and her partner, Yemi, were chatting with Biggie when Nelisa ran out, excusing herself from the diary room.

The second time Biggie invited Nelisa to the diary room, she excused herself again to go throw up.

Source: Legit.ng