Atiku has gotten the backing of the United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum ahead of the presidential election

Pastor Aminchi Habu, leader of the forum, said Atiku is the political pilot that will fly Nigeria to its promised land

Members of the forum were received by a director in the PDP presidential campaign council, Aare Dele Momodu

FCT, Abuja - The United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the February 25 elections.

According to the group's national coordinator, Pastor Aminchi Habu, the Christian leaders believe in Atiku's ability to make the right choice and decisions that will catapult and ensure a brighter, more colourful and better future for Nigerians.

Atiku will be hoping that his various endorsements translate into votes. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Speaking on behalf of the Christian leaders, Pastor Habu said:

"Your Excellency our president in waiting, we as a forum and religious fathers are pleading with you as the great democracy defender of Africa, we see you as the political pilot that will fly Nigeria to its promise land.

"We see you as the political architect that will redesign and take Nigeria to a glorious future and political doctor of our nation who have the prescribed drug*s that will heal Nigeria of all it security and societal hill."

The religious leaders urged Atiku and PDP at large to prove to Christian leaders and Nigerians at large that the support and trust bestowed on him is the right choice.

He added:

"We all will look back one day to February 25 2023, smiling, knowing that we made the right and best decision for this Nation by voting for the PDP."

Responding to the endorsement of the Christian group, Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communication of the PDP presidential campaign council, said the decision of the group to back Atiku was the best decision they have made for Nigerians and themselves.

He added:

"Alhaji Atiku is the most experienced, detribalized candidate. Christ is one. We are incredibly grateful for this endorsement and support. We cannot shy away from enthroning good government.

"What we need the most are your prayers, and I assure you that Atiku will win the 2023 elections."

